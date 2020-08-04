Giants swap out a pair of players on COVID list

Getty Images

The Giants had to put another player on the reserve/COVID-19 list, but they were able to take one off as well.

The team announced that linebacker Josiah Tauaefa was placed on the list Tuesday. The second-year linebacker played in 12 games as a backup and special teamer.

The list is for players who either test positive, or are quarantining after being in contact with someone who has, and teams aren’t allowed to reveal which.

They were able to remove wide receiver David Sills from the list, after he was placed there last Tuesday.