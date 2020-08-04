Jack Del Rio on opt outs: I have views that wouldn’t sit well with my occupation

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 4, 2020, 1:54 PM EDT
Washington defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio doesn’t want to say what he really thinks about players who are opting out of the 2020 season because of concerns about COVID-19.

Del Rio told Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com that offering his opinion about players opting out might land him in hot water.

“I have personal views that would probably not sit well with my professional occupation right now,” Del Rio said, via NBCSportsWashington.com. “I think I’ll just leave it like that.”

It’s not hard to guess how Del Rio feels, as he has tipped his hand on Twitter, saying in June that football players accept risks and making a comparison to the risk of a car accident.

“I think most players understand the risk of playing the game of football. The priority is not trying to be perfectly safe,” Del Rio wrote. “If so perhaps you should never drive your car.”

The risk of playing in a pandemic, however, is a completely separate issue from the ordinary risk of injury on the football field. And players are entitled to decide the risk — not only the risk of catching COVID-19 themselves, but also the risk of transmitting it to their families — is not worth it.

6 responses to “Jack Del Rio on opt outs: I have views that wouldn’t sit well with my occupation

  1. I have to agree with Jack on this one. Every one of us out there accepts the risks of working but we have families that we need to provide for and its the American way to support each other. If we can work, so can guys who play a game. Otherwise quit and let someone who wants to play take your spot.

  2. …Wow.

    Does your arm hurt from such a reach Del Rio? The guy must not have family that he cares about or something.

  3. I can’t tell you how many times I was working as a butcher and my co-workers tackled me with their sweaty bodies and got a little spit on my gear.

  4. What you *should* do is what you think is best, I’m glad it’s optional. I also suggest you, or they, research what “recovered” from Covid 19 means.

  5. “And players are entitled to decide the risk — not only the risk of catching COVID-19 themselves, but also the risk of transmitting it to their families — is not worth it.”

    Ok yes they should have the ability to make a decision. The same with any other profession that requires someone to “get into” someone else’s personal space (e.g., healthcare workers, police, EMTs, physical therapists, restaurant workers, retail, construction, etc.). The difference is no one else gets paid if they decide the risk is too great. I just don’t like that we are defending their right to choose while also defending their ability to get paid.

