Jalen Ramsey unconcerned about contract

The Rams have established at least one new tradition since moving back to Los Angeles in 2016: They announce megacontract extensions on the eve of seasons openers. It happened with Jared Goff, Aaron Donald and Tyler Higbee.

If their recent history follows form, the Rams soon will have a new deal completed with Jalen Ramsey.

Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic has created an uncertain financial landscape.

No one, though, is willing to talk about where things stand.

“Not going to get into the intimacy of the details,” Snead told reporters during a videoconference Monday, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.

For his part, Ramsey said he is unconcerned.

“My agent and the front office, they’ll handle all that,” Ramsey said Tuesday during a videoconference, via Greg Beacham of the Associated Press.

The Rams are backed into a corner after giving up two first-round draft picks in a midseason trade for Ramsey. Teams don’t give up that much for a rental, so they likely will have to make Ramsey the highest-paid cornerback in the game to keep him.

Ramsey, the fifth overall choice in 2016, will make $13.7 million on the fifth-year option.

“It’s always really good to be in a position where you’re not concerned that you have players you want to pay,” Snead said. “That’s the good thing. But you definitely have to work through the scenarios.”