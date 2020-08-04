Jared Goff glad to finally be able to work in person with Kevin O’Connell

Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff has known he would have a new offensive coordinator since the team hired Kevin O’Connell in January. But outside of video conferences, Goff hadn’t had a chance to get on a field and work with his new coordinator in person until now.

While the conference calls have served as an a suitable stand-in given the current circumstances, Goff is still glad to have the chance to now be working on the field with O’Connell.

“He’s been great. He’s been really good. We’ve, obviously, pretty much all communicated through Zoom up until today,” Goff said via quotes distributed by the team. “Just getting a feel of his demeanor, the way he talks, the way he communicates. He’s played the position. He understands the little intricacies that go along with playing it and I’m super excited. I couldn’t be more excited. I mean, I was excited when they hired him. I’ve always heard his name. I know a lot of people that have played for him, a lot of people that know him. When we hired him it was exciting, and it’s been exciting today that you kind of get to communicate with him and everyday it makes my job a lot easier.”

While head coach Sean McVay will still oversee the entire offensive enterprise, including handling play-calling duties, O’Connell will take some of the load off of McVay’s plate. Both McVay and Goff have expressed how excited they are by the chance to work with O’Connell moving forward as they bring his ideas and perspectives to the table.

But it’s still a Sean McVay offense at the end of the day.

“I mean we have our wrinkles just like we do every year. The core values remain the same. Sean is still calling the plays. It’s still all his offense. So, there will be some new things definitely, but the core of it will remain the same,” Goff said.