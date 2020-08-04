Jimmy Garoppolo: 2019 was productive, I still have a long way to go

Getty Images

It took longer than he would have liked, but Jimmy Garoppolo got his first full season as a starting quarterback out of the way in 2019.

Garoppolo reflected on that year, which ended with a trip to the Super Bowl, when he spoke to reporters from 49ers camp on Tuesday. He called in a “productive” season and said he took pride in how accurate he was throwing the ball, but the final game of the year didn’t go their way and Garoppolo said he still sees room to improve his game.

“Having my first full season under my belt, coming off the ACL and everything that went into that season, it will only help me going forward,” Garoppolo said, via NBCSportsBayArea.com. “I think in terms of being a quarterback, I still have a long way to go. I’m still relatively young for a quarterback, just in terms of playing time. As a quarterback, you got to get out there and get the reps, play, get in the live action like that. I think having a full season under my belt will help me going forward.”

The 49ers have shared their belief that Garoppolo is only going to get better in the years to come on multiple occasions. That kept them from throwing their hat in the ring for one of Garoppolo’s former teammates and banking on him to get them a better ending than they experienced last season.