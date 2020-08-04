LeSean McCoy: Others were interested, Tom Brady and warm weather won out

Getty Images

Running back LeSean McCoy dropped hints about a desire to return to the Buccaneers throughout the offseason, but he won’t be in Philadelphia this year.

McCoy signed with the Buccaneers and told reporters on a Tuesday conference call that he continued to monitor the Eagles and other teams that showed interest before deciding to head to Tampa. His rationale for doing so was pretty simple.

“Tom Brady. Tampa. Warm weather. C’mon,” McCoy said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

McCoy worked with Brady and other Bucs offensive players on Tuesday and said guys were asking how long Brady will play because of how good the quarterback looks on the field. If that continues to be the case in the months to come, McCoy’s decision to come aboard in Tampa will look like a wise one.