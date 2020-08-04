LeSean McCoy welcomes whatever his role with the Buccaneers will be

Getty Images

Veteran running back LeSean McCoy arrived in Tampa Bay only recently, and he doesn’t know what his role will be. Whatever it is, he’ll welcome it.

“I only can control what I can control,” McCoy told reporters on Tuesday. “If it’s five carries, if it’s 10 carries, whatever it is, I’m willing to give it my best effort — 100 percent. I can’t really complain — I had zero touchdowns and zero carries in the Super Bowl, so just to be on this team and help out and be part of it. They’re building something special here, I truly believe that. Any way possible I’m willing to help out and contribute.”

McCoy had zero touchdowns and zero carries in the Super Bowl because he wasn’t among the 46 players in uniform for the game.

“I started out pretty hot in [Kansas City] when I got there,” McCoy said, without delving specifically into whatever it was that caused him to fall out of favor. “Then some things happened, which happens in football.”

Again, he didn’t say what happened. But here’s the reality: When Chiefs running back Damien Williams opted out last week, the Chiefs didn’t rush to bring back McCoy.

“I’ve done a lot of great things in my career, but I’m not finished,” McCoy said. “When I decide to step out on the field and to continue my career, that means a lot. I really dive in — I give it my all — and that can be a lot of different things from on the field playing to actually helping out the younger guys in the room. I witnessed today that they’re so young and I really could help them out for this team and for the future. I just want to have a big impact any way that I can, but I also want to get out there, contribute and show my worth.”

So what will his role be?

“We didn’t talk about that yet,” McCoy said. “We talked a little bit because I’m kind of late, so I’m trying to get on track with the playbook, getting familiar with the guys. We haven’t talked about the roles yet. I’m sure that will come eventually. I know a lot about [coach Bruce Arians]. He’s a York[, Pennsylvani] guy, I’m from Harrisburg, so very similar, very close. I knew about his offense for a while — he’s a hell of a coach. I’m excited to be here playing for him.”

We’ll see if the excitement lasts. If McCoy makes the 53-man roster, which isn’t a given at this point, he’ll need to be high enough on the depth chart to justify a spot on the game-day roster (the lower positions will be occupied by running backs who play special teams, too), or he’ll be getting zero touchdowns and zero carries in plenty of 2020 games with the Bucs.