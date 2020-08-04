Marcus Gilbert opts out of 2020 season

Getty Images

When Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury spoke to reporters on a Tuesday video conference, he said he expected prospective right tackle Marcus Gilbert to be activated from the non-football illness list soon.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Gilbert is opting out of playing this season. He is the first Cardinals player and 52nd NFL player to make that decision.

Gilbert was traded to the Cardinals by the Steelers last year, but he missed the year after going on injured reserve in September with a knee problem. He was set to make a base salary of $1.015 million this season and his contract will toll to next year.

With Gilbert out of the picture, third-round pick Josh Jones may get a chance to start right off the bat. Justin Murray would be another option for Arizona.