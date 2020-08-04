P.J. Hall fails physical, reverts back to the Raiders

Getty Images

So much for that. . . .

The Raiders traded defensive tackle P.J. Hall to the Vikings on Monday for a conditional seventh-round pick. But Hall failed his physical with the Vikings on Tuesday, so he reverts back to the Raiders.

The Raiders are expected to cut Hall, whom they drafted in the second round in 2018.

The Vikings announced other roster moves Tuesday.

They activated first-round draft choice Justin Jefferson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Jefferson spent a week on the list.

The Vikings also activated rookie safety Brian Cole II off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

They added defensive tackle Armon Watts to the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The new reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who is quarantined after being in close contact with an infected person.