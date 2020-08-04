Panthers claim running back off waivers

Getty Images

The Panthers added some running back depth from the waiver wire.

The team announced they had claimed Trenton Cannon after he was waived by the Jets Monday.

Cannon was limited to just four games last year and ended up on injured reserve, but showed some promise in spot work his rookie season. The 2018 sixth-rounder from Virginia State had 17 catches for 144 yards, and 38 carries for 113 yards.

In addition to Christian McCaffrey, the Panthers have Reggie Bonnafon, Jordan Scarlett, and Mike Davis on the depth chart.