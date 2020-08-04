Patriots activate Mohamed Sanu from PUP

Getty Images

Receiver Mohamed Sanu‘s stay on the physically unable to perform list was expected to be a short one, and it was.

The Patriots activated Sanu off the list Tuesday after he passed his physical, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Sanu injured his left ankle on a punt return in Week 11 against the Eagles. He missed only one game but wasn’t the same in his return.

He underwent surgery in March.

Sanu, 30, caught 26 passes for 207 yards and a touchdown in eight games with the Patriots last season after an Oct. 22 trade from Atlanta. He is entering his ninth season.