Raiders cut P.J. Hall after he fails physical in Minnesota

Getty Images

The Raiders saw enough from defensive tackle P.J. Hall in two years to know they whiffed on making him a second-round choice.

They thought they had something in return for Hall, sending him to Minnesota on Monday for a conditional seventh-round choice. But Hall failed his physical Tuesday, the Vikings announced.

So the Raiders cut Hall, who played in 30 games with 18 starts and made 1.5 sacks, 48 tackles and seven quarterback hits.

The NFL’s transactions report also shows linebacker Ukeme Eligwe‘s opt out becoming official.

The Raiders activated running back Devontae Booker from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

They waived defensive back Jordan Brown, tight end Paul Butler, kicker Dominik Eberle, linebacker Marquel Lee, center Erik Magnuson, long snapper Liam McCullough and receiver Anthony Ratliff-Williams.