Raiders’ Ukeme Eligwe opts out

Raiders linebacker Ukeme Eligwe is the latest player to opt out of the 2020 season.

Eligwe was listed on the NFL’s transaction wire today as having opted out because of COVID-19 concerns.

All NFL players have the option not to play this season because of the pandemic. Those who are considered high-risk receive $350,000, while those who are not high-risk receive a $150,000 advance that they have to pay back next year.

In Eligwe’s case, his $750,000 base salary for 2020 moves to the 2021 season.

Eligwe joined the Raiders late last season and did not play in a game. He played 10 games for the Giants in 2018 and 14 games for the Chiefs in 2017.