Report: Penn State LB Micah Parsons expected to opt out of college season, will enter NFL Draft

Getty Images

Highly-touted Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons is expected to opt out of his would-be final college season with plans to enter the NFL Draft next spring, according to Eric Edholm of Yahoo Sports.

The decision is supposed to be made official on Wednesday.

Parsons is projected to be a possible Top 10 pick in next year’s draft class and is coming off a monster sophomore season at Penn State. He had 109 tackles with five sacks, four forced fumbles and five passes defended in addition to 14 tackles for loss. That follows a freshman campaign that saw him have 82 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com wrote last month that off the initial film he’d watched of Parsons, he would put a higher grade on him than Kenneth Murray, Patrick Queen and Jordyn Brooks. All three of those players were selected in the 20s of this past year’s NFL Draft.