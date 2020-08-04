Shaq Barrett: “Too much up in the air” to get long-term deal this offseason

Getty Images

Shaq Barrett made a big splash during his first season with the Buccaneers, but he wasn’t able to turn his 19.5 sacks into a long-term deal with the team.

Barrett will play on a one-year contract for the second straight season after being franchise-tagged by the team early in the offseason. There were discussions about doing a longer deal, but Barrett said on Monday that the circumstances of this offseason worked against getting it done.

“It was pretty much just the whole situation with COVID,” Barrett said, via Kyle Wood of the Tampa Bay Times. “It was too much up in the air, so we weren’t able to get on time or get really the right negotiations going because we really didn’t know anything.”

Barrett’s situation wasn’t unusual. Only two of the 14 players given franchise tags signed long-term deals this offseason, which leaves plenty of players looking to next year for extended security.