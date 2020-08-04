Titans tackle Dennis Kelly laying down the (mask) law

Getty Images

The Titans re-signed veteran tackle Dennis Kelly this offseason, to lend some depth and experience to the line after losing Jack Conklin in free agency.

But Kelly’s got an even more important job at the moment, as players are gathering for the first time this offseason.

Via Erik Bacharach of the Nashville Tennessean, Kelly has become the Titans’ unofficial mask police, busting teammate Taylor Lewan when he saw him with his mask under his nose.

“I think Dennis would be an unbelievable dictator in any country with the way he’s been handling the mask thing,” Lewan joked. “And so although it’s been very annoying, he’s doing a good job. And I hate even saying that out loud. Dennis is a really good friend of mine so I hate throwing the boy compliments.

“He definitely is not worried about being annoying, which is good.”

Kelly’s the team’s NFLPA rep, so he’s been involved in discussions all offseason on how players can safely return to work. A big component of that is wearing face coverings, and he’s apparently been, well, diligent in spreading the word to teammates.

“He’s really been anal about it,” Titans safety Kevin Byard said. “We’re all getting used to these new rules and protocols and wearing a mask and stuff like that, and I think it’s good. . . . At the end of the day, man, the safest team and the healthiest team this year, I think is going to be the one that’s going to be playing in January and February.”

Kelly’s competing with first-round rookie Isaiah Wilson for the starting right tackle job this year, but it’s obvious he’s already playing a crucial role for the team, and doesn’t mind doing it.