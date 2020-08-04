Window to promote practice squad players extended to 90 minutes before games

Getty Images

Under normal operating procedures, teams promoting players from the practice squad to play in that week’s games had until 4 p.m. ET on the day before the game to make the move.

This season is not progressing under normal operating procedures and that has led to a change in that timing. The NFL proposed moving the deadline to 90 minutes before kickoff if the team is replacing a player who has tested positive for COVID-19 or gone into quarantine after the usual deadline.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports the CBA modification agreement signed by the NFL and NFLPA on Monday allows for the extended window for promotions.

The agreement also expanded the size of practice squads from 12 to 16 players this season and players promoted to replace players for COVID-related reasons can be demoted without going through waivers.