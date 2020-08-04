Winston Moss makes pitch to stay with XFL

Getty Images

Long-time Packers assistant Winston Moss had served as the head coach of the XFL 2.0’s Los Angeles franchise. Moss hopes to keep working for XFL 3.0, which subject to bankruptcy court approval will be owned in part by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

“I was excited to hear the news,” Moss told TMZ.com. “I’ve been on pins and needles ever since we were shut down due to COVID-19 and how can you not be excited about The Rock? . . . He’s an ex-football player, he’s a great entertainer, has a passion for whatever he does, has a passion for football, he seems to love the game. Both of us are University of Miami alumni, so c’mon! . . . I think he brings so much to the table that I would be honored, I would be thrilled to work with somebody with that stature.”

Moss is one of the creditors in the pending bankruptcy case. He’s reportedly owed more than $580,000. Regardless of whether he gets all or part of that amount from his prior contract, he’s hoping to emerge with a new one.