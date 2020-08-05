Adam Gase on defensive losses: Gregg Williams does a great job adapting

Getty Images

In defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, the Jets trust.

That was the message from head coach Adam Gase during a Wednesday video conference when the subject of the team’s defensive losses came up for discussion. Safety Jamal Adams was traded to the Seahawks and linebacker C.J. Mosley opted out of playing this season, so the Jets have a couple of holes to fill.

Gase said that he’s confident that Williams’ ability to adapt to any situation will serve the team well.

“When you’re starting like this, Gregg will adjust things that he was either planning in the spring, adjusted so far or we’ll make another adjustment now,” Gase said, via the team’s website. “This is kind of what we do as coaches. We have to do a really good job of using the personnel that’s ready to go for each week. This is where Gregg has always done a great job of being able to use his guys to their abilities and get the max out of them.”

Bradley McDougald came to the Jets in the Adams trade and is expected to start alongside Marcus Maye at safety. Avery Williamson, Neville Hewitt, James Burgess, Blake Cashman and Patrick Onwuasor are the candidates to start at inside linebacker with Mosley out of the picture.