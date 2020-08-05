Austin Hooper got a head start working with Baker Mayfield

Getty Images

It wasn’t a normal offseason, obviously, so Austin Hooper has much to learn about his new quarterback, new offense and new team. But the tight end will take what he can get.

Hooper made two trips to Texas to workout with Baker Mayfield.

“I was in contact with Baker before I signed,’’ Hooper said on a videoconference Wednesday, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “At the end of the day, that’s how it works, to be honest with you. You want to get a feel for the person you’re going to work with. I told him that I like to work, do stuff in the offseason. He was ready, more than willing.”

Hooper worked with Mayfield at the quarterback’s home in Austin shortly after the tight end signed in March. A month later, several Browns gathered at Camp Mayfield to work.

“I was staying at Baker’s house for like two, three weeks,’’ Hooper said. “We had a good time when we were practicing and when we weren’t practicing. I definitely think that was the initial spark that really helped our chemistry.”

Hooper said the “couple hundred reps” the two got in were “huge.”