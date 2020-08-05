Big Ten starts conference-only season on September 3

Getty Images

The last of the Power Five conferences to announce its plans for 2020 will be the first to get started.

The Big Ten announced a 10-game, conference-only schedule. The games begin on Thursday, September 3.

Each team will have two planned bye weeks. The schedule includes flexibility for games to be moved to November 28.

The slate includes Ohio State-Michigan on October 24, the first time the biggest rivalry in the conference and perhaps all of college football will be staged before November since 1933.

Now that the schedule is set, the first question becomes whether players will opt out. Two potential first-round prospects — Minnesota receiver Rashod Bateman and Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons — recently have announced that they’ll skip the 2020 season. The more important question is whether the Big Ten or any other conference will be able to pull of a season in a pandemic.