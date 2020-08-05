Bills activate Ike Brown and Siran Neal from COVID-19 list, cut two others

Getty Images

The Bills activated two more players from their reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday.

Defensive tackle Vincent Taylor came off of the list on Tuesday and he was joined on the active roster by cornerback Ike Brown and safety Siran Neal. Wide receiver Duke Williams and defensive back Dane Jackson remain on the list.

Neal has appeared in 31 games over the last two seasons and made his first start on defense last season. He has 47 tackles, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a sack in those 31 outings.

Brown signed with the team as an undrafted free agent this offseason.

The Bills opened spots for Brown and Neal by waiving running back Antonio Williams and defensive end Jonathan Woodard. Woodard played six games for the Dolphins in 2018 and Williams was undrafted this year.