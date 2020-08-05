Browns activate Garrett Gilbert from COVID-19 list

Getty Images

Quarterback Garrett Gilbert is back on the Browns’ active roster.

Gilbert was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week after he reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported that Gilbert’s positive test came after multiple negative ones, which raised questions about whether it might have been a false positive.

The protocols for returning to play don’t account for that possibility and players who are asymptomatic, as Gilbert was, still need to test negative multiple times to get off the list. Gilbert has done so and now may resume working with the team.

Browns General Manager Andrew Berry said on Tuesday that he is confident that the team will be able to employ distancing and other methods to “prevent any issues inside the facilities” as they continue to prepare for the 2020 season.