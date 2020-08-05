Bruce Arians: Ronald Jones will carry the load in the backfield

Getty Images

Buccaneers running back LeSean McCoy said on Tuesday that he’s willing to play any role that the team has in mind for him this season.

Head coach Bruce Arians didn’t set that role during a Wednesday video conference, but he did provide some sense of how things are going to look in the backfield this season. Arians said that Ronald Jones is the No. 1 back and that everything else is to be determined as the team goes through training camp.

“RoJo is the main guy; he’ll carry the load,” Arians said, via the team’s website. “All of those other guys are fighting for roles – [for] who goes in second when he gets tired, maybe who is the third-down guy. But they’re all fighting for a role and special teams will have a lot to do with that.”

Jones may have had a premonition about how the depth chart will stack up. He said in July that he feels he’s in a “great position” to succeed during his third NFL season.

McCoy, Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Dare Ogunbowale and T.J. Logan will be vying for the roles behind Jones.