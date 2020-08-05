Calvin Ridley looking to make jump to “elite” status this season

Getty Images

Calvin Ridley got a bump up the Falcons depth chart at receiver when the team traded Mohamed Sanu to the Patriots during the 2019 season, but a late season trip to injured reserve cost him a chance to notch his first 1000-yard season in the NFL.

That’s one of the goals that Ridley has set for 2020. He’ll open the year as the clear No. 2 alongside Julio Jones and thinks that the stage is set for him to take a major step forward in his third season.

Ridley told reporters on Tuesday that he “should be elite this year.”

“I’ve always had confidence,” Ridley said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I just think that football has really slowed down for me a lot in the NFL. I ain’t going to lie, I’m real hungry to show people that I’m easily a 1,000-yard receiver. Easily and even better. I think that’s what it is for me. I’m always confident in myself. I’m just really hungry and want to help the team win as much as I can.”

Defense was more of a problem for the Falcons than the offense last season, but a leap forward from Ridley would be a welcome addition to their push to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.