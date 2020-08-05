Cardinals are expected to sign Kentrell Brice

Getty Images

The Cardinals are expected to sign free agent safety Kentrell Brice to a one-year deal, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. The move is pending a physical and COVID-19 test.

The Bears waived Brice on July 26.

He signed with the Bears on Jan. 8. Brice played with the Packers from 2016-18, appearing in 36 games with 14 starts. He made 100 tackles, six pass breakups, one interception, one sack and one fumble recovery.

Brice entered the NFL with Green Bay in 2016 as an undrafted free agent from Louisiana Tech. He signed with the Buccaneers as a free agent last March but was waived by Tampa Bay out of the preseason.

Brice will provide safety depth for the Cardinals.