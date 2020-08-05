Cardinals sign Andre Patton, Kentrell Brice

Getty Images

The Cardinals made the signing of safety Kentrell Brice official, announcing the deal Wednesday afternoon. The team also signed receiver Andre Patton.

The Bears waived Brice on July 26. He did not play last season.

Patton, 26, played 13 games with five starts with the Chargers last season. He made six receptions for 56 yards and three special teams tackles.

Patton originally entered the league in 2017 with the Chargers as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Rutgers.

He spent his first two seasons on the Chargers’ practice squad before being elevated to the active roster last season.

The Chargers cut Patton on Aug. 1.