Colorado State investigating COVID-19 issues with football program

Getty Images

The NCAA is taking a stand for college football players when it comes to the pandemic. Which is good, because some college football coaches may try to stand on players’ heads when it comes to the pandemic.

Via ESPN.com, Colorado State has commenced an “immediate and objective” investigation regarding allegations that student-athletes “have been intimidated and threatened” regarding COVID-19 protocols.

Per the report, multiple football players have been told that their playing time could be affected by a positive test result and an extended absence. Some players reportedly felt compelled to minimize symptoms and to continue to work out despite potentially having COVID-19. One player was “scared” to mention symptoms to the coaching staff or medical staff.

An unnamed member of the school’s sports medicine staff told ESPN, “I feel as if they are not keeping people safe.”

The school president, the athletic director, and head football coach Steve Addazio issued statements expressing for the record the appropriate tone and content in response to such accusations. Some players took to Twitter to dispute allegations regarding the mishandling of protocols.

Regardless, too many voices are speaking out under the cover of anonymity to suggest that it’s an embellishment, a misunderstanding, or a fabrication. Plenty of Americans think the pandemic is no big deal, and it stands to reason that some of them hold positions of authority in pro or college sports teams.