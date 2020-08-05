Colts DBs Rolan Milligan, Marvell Tell opt out of 2020 season

Getty Images

The Colts secondary is a bit thinner on Wednesday.

Colts head coach Frank Reich announced on a video conference that defensive backs Rolan Milligan and Marvell Tell have elected to opt out of playing this season. They join linebacker Skai Moore as Colts players to make that decision.

Milligan joined the Colts practice squad in 2018 and appeared in 11 games for the team last season. He played 130 defensive snaps, 166 special teams snaps and recorded 15 tackles.

Tell was a fifth-round pick last year. He had 26 tackles and a forced fumble in 13 appearances.

The departures will open up a couple of spots in the team’s defensive backfield and Reich said, via Stephen Holder of TheAthletic.com, that “competition brings out the best in all of us.”