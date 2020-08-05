Derek Carr is getting upset

Posted by Mike Florio on August 5, 2020, 11:09 AM EDT
On Tuesday, we posted an item based on Raiders quarterback Derek Carr claiming that he is tired of being disrespected. The seventh-year quarterback had plenty more to say during his Tuesday sun’s-out-guns-out media availability.

I played better last year than I did in 2016,” Carr said, among other things.

That sounds like a stretch on the surface, given that Carr in 2016 was one of the top candidates in the MVP race through early December, when a bad performance at Kansas City took him out of the running. But he had a significantly higher completion percentage in 2019 than in 2016, a higher yards-per-attempt figure, and a slightly higher quarterback rating. That said, he threw more touchdown passes (28 versus 21) and fewer interceptions (six versus eight) in 2016.

Regardless, Carr played well last year. Which makes him even saltier about the way he’s treated.

“I just don’t care anymore,” Carr said, proving that he definitely still cares. “You can say what you want. I’m trying to go to the Super Bowl so we can hang one of those banners in this beautiful indoor [facility] that we’ve got and then I want to try and do it again. Then do it again until I’m too old and they kick me out of this place.”

His Raiders career may still die before he gets old. Indeed, the disrespect of Carr isn’t simply external. G.M. Mike Mayock has said, on several occasions, that the team actively is looking for upgrades at every position, including quarterback. While in many respects that’s a given, teams with franchise quarterbacks never say that.

“[W]hen you go 7-9, people like to make stuff up,” Carr said. But what’s being made up? They went 7-9. With Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City, Drew Lock in Denver, and Justin Herbert in L.A., the Raiders could end up languishing in the division for years to come, without a high-end franchise quarterback.

They signed Marcus Mariota this year, possibly as a shot across Carr’s bow. If the Raiders fail to contend for a postseason berth in an AFC playoff field that has expanded to seven, the Raiders may quit trying to coax more wins from Carr, and simply move on.

Whether that happens depends on Carr. It’s good that he’s upset. The question now becomes what is he going to do about it?

21 responses to “Derek Carr is getting upset

  2. You don’t see Tom Brady crying about disrespect when the internet trolls call him a system QB despite consistent sustained statistical excellence AND team success. Carr is mentally weak. That’s why he’ll never be an elite NFL QB.

  3. Be quiet and count your money.
    Don’t whine in public.

    The best way to shut people up is to produce.
    Go out there and win something.
    Your HC will love you if you play well.

  5. I consider Carr a deluxe version of Colt McCoy.

    Great college QB, very smart, great teammate, etc. But he lacks the physical tools to be great in this league. He needs a strong team around him in which he’s managing a game well.

    No harm in that, though. His family is set for life and he’s lived a dream most people lever get to live.

    But he needs to heed Clint Eastward’s words” “A man’s got to know his limitations”!

  7. I sympathize with Carr to an extent. His situation is the same as a professional worker who is stuck in a job with a horrible manager and is so miserable that he wants to either quit or get fired. People in that situation use recruiting firms (headhunters) for a way out to a better job but that’s not an option in the NFL until your contract expires or you get traded or released.

    At any rate, I think that Carr will be gone from the Raiders by 2021 (if not sooner) and if he lands with a team that has decent offensive coaching then he can excel the way he did in 2015-2016. I think that he will get that opportunity in the future because he’s in his prime years and other teams realize that Gruden is a terrible HC and won’t hold Carr’s present upset against him (Carr is generally known as an easygoing guy who doesn’t criticize others). This will be good for Carr but unfortunate for the Raiders because it’s been proven conclusively that the Raiders were a much better team when Carr was the QB and Gruden wasn’t the HC.

  8. Watched every game of his last year and he is a good QB, somewhere between # 13-#22 and he is young. Hopefully he gets some weapons and protection and more confidence now that Gruden committed to him for the season.

  9. Name one receiver Carr has had in his time with the Raiders. Just name one. Unless you are a die-hard Raiders fan, you can’t do it. And please stop making us laugh with the comments on Mariota. Mariota is not an NFL starter.

  11. With Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City, Drew Lock in Denver, and Justin Herbert in L.A., the Raiders could end up languishing in the division for years to come,

    ________________

    I mean, I agree with the point about Mahomes, but Drew Lock and Justin Herbert? They have proved absolutely nothing yet. Let’s see a body of work before you declare those two “high end franchise quarterbacks”

  12. People forget the Raiders have only had better than a top 25 defense one season. Defense should be better this year, and offense is looking good, so no excuses…this year should make or break him.

  13. Carr is never going to reach the level of Brady, Mahomes, or Haskins. He just isn’t that good — and we all get that. But he doesn’t do himself any favors by whining about not getting sufficient respect. The “I don’t get respect” look is never a good look.

  14. His best move would be to get cut and hope to pull a Tannehill-style resurrection in a division without Mahomes. Except Carr probably isn’t as good as Tannehill, so he is more likely to pull a Chase Daniel and bounce around without ever making news again.

  15. I think the main thing holding Carr back is: he’s completely Terrified of getting hurt. Not that he’s a coward, or has a low pain threshold, but you can’t play the play football effectively with the fear of getting hurt. Especially the QB position.

  17. Carr is the best of the mediocre. Sub .500 career, good enough for the team to not draft his replacement, but not good enough to win any meaningful games. Change my mind…

  18. terrystown says:
    August 5, 2020 at 11:26 am
    Name one receiver Carr has had in his time with the Raiders.

    *****

    Amari Cooper, who is now a Dallas Cowboy. Thank you very much.

  19. terrystown says:
    August 5, 2020 at 11:26 am
    Name one receiver Carr has had in his time with the Raiders. Just name one. Unless you are a die-hard Raiders fan, you can’t do it. And please stop making us laugh with the comments on Mariota. Mariota is not an NFL starter.

    ———

    Amari Cooper

  21. Who cares about “respect”. Do you get paid? Nobody ever made their mortgage payment with respect.

