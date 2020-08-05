Dolphins put Davon Godchaux on reserve/COVID-19

Getty Images

The Dolphins put a fourth player on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, on the heels of two players opting out.

The team announced that defensive tackle Davon Godchaux was placed on the list.

The list is for players who either test positive, or are quarantining because they’ve been in contact with someone who has, and teams aren’t allowed to say which.

Previously, the Dolphins had put guard Ereck Flowers, running back Malcolm Perry, and defensive tackle Zach Sieler on the list.

Over the last two days, wide receivers Albert Wilson and Allen Hurns opted out of the season.