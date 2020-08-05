Dolphins wideout Albert Wilson opts out

Getty Images

The Dolphins have lost a second wide receiver in as many days.

Wideout Albert Wilson just tweeted out word that he was choosing to opt out of this season, citing his goal to “put my family in the best situation I see fit.”

His announcement comes a day after Allen Hurns announced he was opting out, leaving them thin at the position.

Wilson caught 43 passes for 351 yards and a touchdown last season. He took a pay cut this offseason, and was set to earn $3 million in base salary with another $1 million available in incentives.