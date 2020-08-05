Eagles re-signing Marcus Green

Getty Images

The Eagles cut receiver Marcus Green on July 26. They are planning to re-sign him this week, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Green, 23, has never appeared in a regular-season game.

The Falcons selected him in the sixth round of the 2019 draft. They waived him out of the preseason.

The Eagles signed Green to their practice squad the following day. After the season, Philadelphia re-signed Green to a futures deal.

Green caught 202 passes for 2,698 yards and 23 touchdowns at Louisiana-Monroe. He ran for 492 yards and a touchdown on 51 rushes.