The Falcons activated half their COVID-19 list Wednesday.

The team announced that safety Jaylinn Hawkins, quarterback Danny Etling, and linebacker Foye Oluokun had been activated from reserve/COVID-19.

They still have three players on the list (safety Jamal Carter, defensive tackle Tyeler Davison, and fullback Keith Smith).

Getting Oluokun back in the mix will help, as he’s stepping into the starting lineup this year after the departure of De'Vondre Campbell in free agency.