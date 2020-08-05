Falcons activate Tyeler Davison off COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Falcons activated defensive tackle Tyeler Davison from the reserve/COVID-19 list to the active roster, the team announced Wednesday.

It follows the activation of safety Jaylinn Hawkins, quarterback Danny Etling, and linebacker Foyesade Oluokun from the list earlier in the day. Safety Jamal Carter and fullback Keith Smith remain on the COVID-19 list.

The Falcons signed Davison to a three-year, $12 million extension in May. He started 12 of 16 games in his first year with the team last season.

He signed a one-year contract with the Falcons in 2019 after playing four seasons with the Saints.

Davison finished last season with 55 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack and a fumble recovery.

The Falcons also announced they waived linebacker Ahmad Thomas on Wednesday.