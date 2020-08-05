Former teammate wonders how Cam Newton will handle Bill Belichick

Posted by Darin Gantt on August 5, 2020, 8:32 AM EDT
Kyle Love spent his first three years in New England, before eventually making his way to Carolina to be part of a team Cam Newton carried to a Super Bowl.

And while Love thinks Newton’s arrival in New England holds great promise, he’s also unsure how it’s going to work out, as the demands of coach Bill Belichick are different than anything Newton experienced in Charlotte.

Being a professional in New England is different from being a professional in Carolina. It’s a whole different ballgame,” Love told Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald. “Bill wants things run a certain way, wants things practiced a certain way and said a certain way in the classroom and in the media.

“New England is not for everybody. Every player does not fit will there physically or mentally.”

Specifically, Love wondered how Newton would handle Belichick’s willingness to single out any player for a mistake, as he was known for going to town on Tom Brady to prove to a team that no one was above constructive criticism. That’s not necessarily anything Newton had to endure under former coach Ron Rivera, according to Love.

“This is just my opinion, but I don’t feel like Cam can take the pressure of coaches talking down about his play. If he had a bad game in Carolina, the coaching staff wouldn’t say much to him because they may have felt he could be a little frail about it or maybe pout,” Love said. “They never really corrected to the point Bill used to correct Tom.”

Love was careful to say he admired Newton’s work ethic, and his game-changing ability which could be enhanced in New England. And he’s also heard that Belichick may have mellowed a bit.

“I’ve heard (Belichick’s) changed since I was there,” Love said. “That he’s kind of opened up a little bit, relaxed more and isn’t as strict as when I played. . . .

“My fear is, can Cam fit in their box? Because I want Cam to win. I want Cam to be successful. I want to see him win games and even a championship, because I love that dude. I just hope he can do that within the guidelines of what Bill wants.”

The first question will remain about Newton’s health, after he struggled through foot and shoulder injuries in his last years in Carolina. But that dynamic between the game’s top coach and such a singular talent will be fascinating to watch as the season develops.

12 responses to “Former teammate wonders how Cam Newton will handle Bill Belichick

  1. Well, we’ll see, but I do think Belichick’s interpersonal coaching style has changed a little bit. Since his sons have joined the coaching staff, he seems to be getting more information about how the players feel and how they respond best. Belichick’s a smart guy; he’s not going to change in any radical way, but he is willing to tweak his style to get the most out of the players.

    This is no different from the way he is willing to change game plans and approaches depending on the other team, the weather, you name it.

  2. if he is as frail minded as Love suggests, I doubt he would be an NFL QB. Part of being a great leader is being able to take criticism, and showing that the standard you hold everyone else to is the same standard for yourself

  3. Cam is a placeholder in NE. Pats aren’t winning anything this year – look at all the opt-outs.

  7. It’s a valid question if this were a long-term deal, but for this situation, Cam is motivated and humbled by his rejection, and the Patriots coaching staff is not going to be tearing him to shreds if he has a bad game. As it is, this works out for both parties and don’t anticipate problems on that end.

  8. Maybe stop speculating about another player and worry about yourself? Doesn’t sound like you took Bill’s teachings with you.

  9. There won’t be a full 2020 season so it won’t matter. What’s funnier is Kyle Love having such a lengthy take as if he a household name. No wonder why he loves Carolina. He has no interest in winning. lol

  10. Hey Cam… you Fit in the box……the results speak for how great an approach that is..

    Bottom line….20 years in the box…. 9 super bowl appearances and 6 Rings….

    Enough said…. it works

  11. touchback6 says:
    August 5, 2020 at 9:22 am
    There won’t be a full 2020 season so it won’t matter. What’s funnier is Kyle Love having such a lengthy take as if he a household name. No wonder why he loves Carolina. He has no interest in winning. lol

    —————

    You may be right that there won’t be a full season but the rest of this is truly moronic and pathetic. So only household names should be able to have an opinion? So basically only hall of famers?

    I am actually rooting for Cam, because I think he catches a lot of unfair criticism. And I am interested to see what Bill can do for him. But let’s not pretend he is on the same level mentally as Tom Brady.

  12. Not sure why this is an issue or question.
    It’s pretty simple buy in or he will trade or cut you.
    We saw it last season with Bennett and there were no hard feelings on either side.
    If they cut Cam they are only on the hook for 550 thousand.
    Of Cam wants another big Contract he will conform for one season.

