Giants CB Sam Beal opts out

Giants cornerback Sam Beal is not going to be playing this season.

The NFL’s transaction wire for Wednesday shows that Beal has opted out of playing in 2020. He’s the third member of the Giants to do so with tackle Nate Solder and wide receiver Da'Mari Scott also going that route.

Beal was a third-round pick in the 2018 supplemental draft who missed his entire rookie year with a shoulder injury. He battled injuries again last year, but made three starts in six appearances for the team. He had 26 tackles on the year.

Beal was set to be one of the corners in the mix to start across from James Bradberry this season. Grant Haley, Corey Ballentine, fourth-round pick Darnay Holmes, seventh-rounder Chris Williamson and Montre Hartage now make up that group.