Getty Images

The Jaguars are gradually cutting into their league-high contingent on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The team announced that cornerback Parry Nickerson was activated from the list Wednesday.

They’ve had as many as 12 on the list, though more than half of those (including quarterback Gardner Minshew) have already been activated.

Coach Doug Marrone said he didn’t think that was a case of negligence, saying “Sometimes it’s just bad luck.”