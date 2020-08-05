Joe Thuney on potentially playing RT: Whatever helps the team

Getty Images

Patriots right tackle Marcus Cannon has opted out of playing this season, so the team will need to find someone else to man the position.

Among the options that have been brought up by people outside the organization is moving left guard Joe Thuney to the other side of the line. Thuney was asked about that possibility during a Wednesday video conference and noted that he played some snaps there against the Steelers last season.

Thuney also said that he’s willing to do anything the team asks of him.

“Whatever can help the team,” Thuney said, via multiple reporters.

Korey Cunningham, Yodny Cajuste and sixth-round pick Justin Herron are other in-house options that the Patriots could consider to fill in for Cannon.