Josh Allen learned a lot from playoff loss to Houston

Getty Images

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has had a lot of time to reflect on the end of last season and he’s come up with a couple of lessons to apply to the 2020 season.

Allen and the Bills gave up a 16-0 lead to the Texans in the Wild Card round of the playoffs and Allen said on NFL Network Wednesday that he learned “not to press” when in similar situations in the future. He also learned that it is better to be playing at your stadium once you get to the postseason.

“I think number two was the importance of a home playoff game and allowing ourselves to — well, it might be a little different this year — but having a home playoff game where you do have that energy, that excitement on your side and you can feel the momentum swing,” Allen said. “It was very apparent during the game you felt the momentum kind of change and it sucked to be on the other side of that, for once. I learned a lot from that game. Still, every time I see highlights or whatever from it, it just kind of makes me cringe because I know we should have been put in a better position and I know I had a huge part in that. I take it very hard on myself, and I’m using that to motivate me.”

Plenty of people have shared their feeling that the offseason changes in New England have left the Bills with the best chance of winning the AFC East this season. If they can make good on those predictions, Allen will get a chance to find out how much better postseason life is when you’re playing at home.