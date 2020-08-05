Lions activate Kenny Golladay from COVID-19 list

Getty Images

A day after the Lions cleared quarterback Matthew Stafford, they welcomed his leading receiver back to the fold.

Via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Lions activated wide receiver Kenny Golladay from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, so he can resume working out with his teammates.

Golladay was one of eight Lions players to hit the list so far, though four have been activated. He tested positive when he reported last Tuesday.

The team said Stafford’s inclusion on the list was the result of a false positive.

Golladay led the league with 11 receiving touchdowns last year, despite playing with not-Stafford for half the year after the quarterback’s back injury.