Marquise Brown: Antonio Brown could fit in Ravens locker room

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said last week that he’s still hopeful that the team will sign free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown and he’s not the only member of the team who seems to be in favor of such a move.

Jackson worked out with Brown and Brown’s younger cousin/Ravens wideout Marquise Brown at points this offseason. The younger Brown might see fewer passes come his way if the Ravens did make a move for the veteran wideout, but he said on Wednesday that he thinks the signing would make the team better.

“AB, he’s a guy that’s going to bring the best out of you,” Brown said, via PennLive.com. “I feel like he could fit in this locker room. He’s a guy that’s competitive. He’s going to go out there and give 100 percent, and seeing stuff like that is going to make other guys want to do the same.”

Antonio Brown is suspended for the first eight games of the season and could face further league discipline as the investigation into allegations of sexual assault against him remains open. That makes it less than certain that he’ll be suiting up anywhere in 2020, but it’s clear he’d be welcomed to the Ravens by at least two key members of the offense.