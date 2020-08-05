Mike Vrabel: We still look forward to getting Vic Beasley here

Getty Images

Titans General Manager Jon Robinson said last week that edge rusher Vic Beasley‘s absence from training camp was unexcused and that the expectation was that he would “be reporting to camp in the near future.”

Beasley has not reported to work since Robinson made those comments and it doesn’t sound like the Titans have much of an idea about when that might change. Head coach Mike Vrabel said on Wednesday that there has not been much communication with Beasley, but that the team is still hopeful about getting him into the building.

“He’s not here. Everybody else is,” Vrabel said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN.com. “He’s under contract, we expect him to be here. Have reached out, have not had much conversation with him. We still look forward to getting him in here and coaching him when he gets here. I want to coach him and want him to be part of the football team.”

Beasley is facing daily fines of $50,000 for unexcused absences from camp and a portion of his $6 million signing bonus could also be at risk as a result of his decision not to report.