Packers claim John Lovett off waivers

Getty Images

The Packers have claimed fullback John Lovett off waivers from the Chiefs.

General Manager Brian Gutekunst made the expected transaction official in an announcement Wednesday.

Lovett originally signed with the Chiefs on May 6, 2019, as an undrafted free agent out of Princeton. He spent his rookie season on injured reserve.

He played quarterback in college, appearing in 26 games and completing 66.5 percent of his passes for 2,509 yards and 31 touchdowns with five interceptions.

Lovett added 1,589 rushing yards on 282 attempts and 51 receptions for 553 yards.