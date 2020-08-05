Patriots re-sign Isaiah Zuber

Getty Images

The Patriots announced they have re-signed rookie receiver Isaiah Zuber.

Zuber originally signed with the Patriots on May 5, but they released him July 26.

Zuber, 23, played three seasons at Kansas State before spending his final college season at Mississippi State.

He left Kansas State with 127 career receptions for 1,321 yards and 11 touchdown receptions, both top-10 marks in school history.

As a senior in 2019, he played in 13 games with three starts at Mississippi State and caught 14 passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns.