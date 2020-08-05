Prohibited pandemic conduct for players applies to all Tier 1 and Tier 2 personnel

Getty Images

The final agreement between the NFL and the NFL Players Association includes specific prohibitions on player behavior while away from work. The NFLPA insisted on those prohibitions applying to non-players, too.

The NFL agreed. The teams have advised their non-player personnel of the specific things that they cannot do this season.

The notice, a copy of which PFT has obtained, applies to all Tier 1 and Tier 2 personnel.

First, non-players in Tier 1 and Tier 2 can be fined or suspended for committing any of the following violations of the COVID-19 protocols: (1) refusing to submit to COVID-19 testing; (2) refusing to wear a mask or other required personal protection equipment; (3) refusing to wear the tracking device; and (4) refusing to maintain physical distancing in the team facility or while traveling with the team.

Second, non-players in Tier 1 and Tier 2 can be fined or suspended for engaging in certain high-risk behaviors, such as: (1) attending an indoor night club unless wearing PPE and there are no more than 10 people present; (2) attending an indoor bar (other than to pick up food) unless wearing PPE and there are no more than 10 people in the bar; (3) attending house gatherings of more than 15 people without all guests wearing masks or PPE or where social distancing for more than 10 people is impossible; (4) attending an indoor music concert/entertainment event; (5) attending a professional sporting event (other than applicable NFL games or events) unless seated in a separated seating section, such as a suite or owner’s box, wearing PPE, and there are no more than 10 people in that separate seating section; and (6) attending an event that is prohibited by state and/or local regulation, executive order or law implemented due to COVID-19.

Non-players are subject to discipline that is “comparable” to player discipline for the same infractions. Also, the Commissioner may impose discipline on any team that fails to impose discipline on non-players who violate the relevant rules.

The NFLPA insisted on the rules applying to non-players as well as players. Apparently, some coaches are upset about this, but why should they be? If the players are expected to adjust their behavior based on the pandemic, the coaches and other non-players who will be in close proximity to the players should be expected to do the same thing.