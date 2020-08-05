Raheem Mostert will play this season but will isolate from his family

Getty Images

Raheem Mostert requested a trade last month before the 49ers gave him a renegotiated deal. He later considered an opt out.

The running back will play this season, and he will play in San Francisco.

“I’m not going to be opting out, but it was a long — very long and tough — discussion with my wife,” Mostert said in a videoconference Wednesday. “Right now our current situation, she’s back in Cleveland with the family, my 13-month-old son as well as we’re expecting our second child at the end of September. So the discussions we’ve had, man, have been long and extensive, but you know she understands the importance of me being out here and being able to provide for the family. All those good things. So we’ve had more positive talks than negative, and we’ve been able to communicate on a day-to-day basis, just to understand each other’s feelings and to make sure she’s at ease especially during a time like this with the uncertainty of COVID as well as having the birth of our second boy. It’s been a blessing that we’ve both been on the same page.”

Mostert will isolate himself from his family during the season, with his wife and son staying in Ohio.

“We’ve both had nights where we’ve cried on each other,” Mostert said, “just talking about, especially before I left, just talking about how we’re going to manage this whole deal. I told her flat out, ‘Hey, look, I don’t want you guys to even come to Cali. I don’t you to be infected. I don’t want my 1-year-old to be infected as well as the new addition to our family.’ We were able to work it out, and I’m here. She understands.”

Mostert rushed for 772 yards and scored 10 touchdowns in the regular season and added 336 yards with five touchdowns in the postseason.

His reworked deal will give him a chance to double his salary of $2.875 million in 2020.