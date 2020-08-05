Raiders cut running back Jeremy Hill

Getty Images

Well, that didn’t last long.

Two days after officially signing running back Jeremy Hill, the Raiders have cut Hill, Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com reports.

Hill has not played since tearing his ACL while with the Patriots in the 2018 season opener. That was his debut for New England after spending four seasons with the Bengals. Hill had 704 carries for 2,873 yards and 29 touchdowns while in Cincinnati.

Josh Jacobs is atop the depth chart at running back in Las Vegas. Third-round pick Lynn Bowden, Devontae Booker, Jalen Richard and Rod Smith are also on the active roster.

Booker came off the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, which likely explains the Raiders’ move with Hill.