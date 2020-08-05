Randall Cobb working to build chemistry with Deshaun Watson

Getty Images

The Texans made major changes to their receiving corps this offseason by trading away DeAndre Hopkins, trading for Brandin Cooks and signing Randall Cobb as a free agent.

Integrating Cooks and Cobb into the offense didn’t take place under ideal circumstances. The lack of on-field work this offseason limited the time they could spend with quarterback Deshaun Watson and that’s left them with a lot to do at camp because, as Cobb notes, building chemistry is “not something that happens overnight.”

Now Cobb says that he and Watson are “trying to do the best we can given the landscape.”

“Obviously, we’re pressed for time with the situation we’re in right now,” Cobb said, via John McClain of the Houston Chronicle. “We’re talking through everything, and I think that’s a big part — communication and [Watson] being comfortable and trusting me, knowing I’m going to be where I’m supposed to be when I’m supposed to be there.”

The Texans do have Will Fuller, Kenny Stills and Keke Coutee back from last season, so Cobb may not need to be in a leading role for the passing game right off the bat. That wouldn’t help his numbers, but that may not be much of an issues as Cobb said the “only stat that matters to me is wins.”