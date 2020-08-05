Report: Jaydon Mickens re-signing with Bucs

Getty Images

The Buccaneers cut receiver Jaydon Mickens on Friday. They are re-signing him this week, Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com reports.

The move is pending a COVID-19 test.

Mickens, 26, joined the team late last season. He played one game, seeing action on 26 offensive snaps and 12 on special teams but did not record a statistic.

Mickens had six catches for 77 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games for the Jaguars the two previous seasons.

The Bucs needed more depth at the position with Tyler Johnson limited with a minor injury, according to coach Bruce Arians.